EV charging guidebook for Delhi’s residential areas to be launched on Monday

The Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi (DDC), in collaboration with World Resources Institute India, is set to launch a step by step ‘Residential Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Guidebook’ to simplify and enable the adoption of EV charging in all types of residential areas in Delhi on Monday.

After launching the guidebook, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot will also inaugurate two EV chargers at Vasant Kunj pockets B and C that have been installed under the Delhi government’s single-window facility.

The inaugural event will also be attended by DDC vice-chairperson Jasmine Shah, heads of BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL), United RWAs Joint Action (URJA), and the Federation of CGHS Dwarka Limited and other senior government officials who will discuss ways to promote EV charging in residential areas.

The guidebook will help people in understanding the importance of EV charging, and detail the processes involved in planning, installing and managing EV charging stations in the parking space of the societies. It also addresses some common concerns (such as lack of space, capital investment, power load management etc.) and shares the best practices for RWAs.

Shah said, “The Delhi government has taken many pioneering steps to promote adoption of EVs and build charging infrastructure at a mass scale. By launching this step-by-step guidebook, the Delhi government will become the first state government in India to make RWAs and residential areas an integral part of the EV movement.”

Amit Bhatt, Executive Director (Integrated Transport), WRI India, said, “According to the US Department of Energy, over 80 per cent of EV charging happens at home. Therefore, having home charging is a must for scaling up EV. With the launch of this guidebook, the Delhi government has closed the loop for developing the EV charging infrastructure for Delhi.”

The government had announced the Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy in August 2020 to reduce air pollution and promote electric vehicles. Through this policy, it has set an ambitious target of ensuring that by 2024, EVs account for 25% of all new vehicle registrations in the national capital.

Under this policy, all residential colonies with a parking capacity of more than 100 vehicles have been directed to reserve five per cent of their parking space for EVs with suitable EV chargers with a minimum output of 3.3KW.

As per the Delhi Development Authority’s amended Unified Building Bye Laws (2016), 20 per cent of all parking capacity in buildings must be provided with charging infrastructure for EVs.

To push EV adoption, the government also provides subsidy for the first 30,000 charging points as well as a special EV tariff. Between September and November 2021, EV sales also saw an increase and about 9 per cent of vehicles registered are electric, while the national average of EV sales was 1.6 per cent, said officials.