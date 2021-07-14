Espionage racket: Contractor held in Jaisalmer for passing military coordinates to ISI, Indian Army official under lens

Habeeb Khan was working as a vegetable supplier at the Army base camp and also had access to the kitchen.

Delhi Police’s Crime Branch on Tuesday evening detained and later arrested a 34-year-old contractor from Pokhran in Jaisalmer for providing classified documents to Pakistan’s ISI which he allegedly received from an Indian Army official posted at the Pokhran army base camp.

Habeeb Khan, a native of Bikaner, was working as a contractor in Pokhran for the last two-three years. He came under the scanner of the military intelligence unit a few months back and subsequently, Delhi Police were informed.

A team of the Crime Branch reached Jaisalmer on Tuesday evening and detained Khan. An officer said, “Khan was taken to several places to verify some points where he used to meet ISI operatives. It was also found that he was receiving sensitive documents from an Army official, who allegedly charged him for each document he provided. The handler and Khan convinced the Army official to send some particular military information, especially coordinates.”

