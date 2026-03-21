Espionage racket busted: 5 Juveniles among 9 held for sharing photos, videos, GPS coordinates of sensitive locations with foreign handlers, say cops

A case was registered under BNS sections 61(2) and 152 and sections 3 and 5 of the Official Secrets Act, police said.

Four men were arrested and five juveniles detained on Friday for allegedly running a cross-border espionage network that filmed military establishments, railway stations and other sensitive installations across the country and transmitted photographs, videos and GPS coordinates to foreign handlers, the Ghaziabad police said.

Officers said that the main accused — identified as Naushad Ali, a resident of Bihar’s Muzaffarpur, and Sameer alias Shooter from Bhagalpur — are currently at large.

Officers said Suhail Malik, identified as the alleged key handler of the gang, was arrested earlier. “The accused arrested on Friday were identified as Ganesh (20) from Nepal’s Gulmi district; Vivek (18) from Bihar’s Purnia; Gagan Kumar Prajapati (22) from Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut; and Durgesh Nishad (26) who lives in Navi Mumbai but hails from Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur,” an officer said.