‘Espionage’ case: Army personnel and contractor held in Delhi for ‘providing sensitive documents to Pakistan’s ISI’

The duo has been booked under the Official Secrets Act in Delhi. (Representational image)

A day after a 34-year-old Army contractor was arrested by Delhi Police for allegedly providing classified documents to Pakistan’s ISI, police on Wednesday arrested an Army constable who reportedly provided the contractor with classified documents at the Pokhran Army base camp.

Police said Habibur Rehman (34), a native of Bikaner, was arrested from Pokhran on Tuesday. Rehman allegedly works for Pakistan’s ISI and provided them with the confidential documents such as inputs from base camps and maps and coordinates of Army areas.

During the investigation, it was found that Army constable Paramjit Kaur allegedly helped Rehman with the documents. Kaur is posted in Agra Cantt and has been arrested.

The duo has been booked under the Official Secrets Act in Delhi. The Army headquarters confirmed the documents provided by Rehman were “classified”, said police.

A team of Delhi Police Crime Branch had received information from a military intelligence unit months ago about a “spy network” that was allegedly being used to provide classified documents to others.

Praveer Ranjan, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) said, “We were working on the information received and found Rehman was involved in supplying sensitive documents to Pakistan. Our team arrested him from Pokhran and seized documents on the locations of defence establishments and intelligence inputs from his possession.”

During interrogation, he reportedly revealed that an Army constable was providing Rehman with the documents and helping him. The duo met in Pokhran when Kaur was posted at the Pokhran Army base camp where Rehman works as a vegetable supplier and contractor. Police said Rehman “encouraged” Kaur to steal the documents and share them with him.

Ranjan said, “We found that a few of Rehman’s relatives live in Sindh in Pakistan and he had gone to meet them several times. During one of his travels, he came in contact with other agencies (ISI) and participated in illegal activities. He encouraged Kaur to share sensitive documents for money.”

The Crime Branch seized their bank accounts and found they were receiving money from Pakistan through hawala channels.