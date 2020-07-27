ESIC’s plasma bank hits roadblock

A recovered patient donating plasma at ESIC hospital A recovered patient donating plasma at ESIC hospital

The Faridabad District Administration’s plans to set up a plasma bank at the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Medical College and Hospital in the district — the first in Haryana —has hit a wall as officials from the hospital struggle to motivate recovered patients to come forward for screening and plasma donation.

According to officials, a total of 72 people have donated plasma units in the district so far. However, the demand far exceeds the supply, and the donated plasma units get used up within days, said officials at the hospital, adding that an average of five plasma units get issued on a daily basis.

“The quantity of plasma units is still a problem, but not to the same degree as it was a few weeks ago because many of our own staff and students, who have recovered from coronavirus, have donated plasma units, and are willing to donate again as well. In that sense, we have an optimum supply, but not so much excess as to call it a proper bank yet,” said Dr Nimisha Sharma, nodal officer for the plasma bank.

She said that currently, the hospital has “around 15 to 20 units” in reserve.

“Formally, the plasma bank has not been inaugurated because we are waiting to do it at a slightly bigger level so that there is more awareness among people about it… The bank will provide plasma to anyone who needs it, regardless of whether they are located in Faridabad or any other district,” said Deputy Commissioner Yashpal Yadav.

ESIC hospital, in coordination with the Red Cross Society, organised the first of its donor screening camps at the Mini Secretariat on Friday. Officials said plans are being made to organise a similar camp to screen police personnel who have recovered as well.

