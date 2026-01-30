‘Escorts Kubota CMD Nikhil Nanda, others not responsible for suicide of Dataganj tractor agency co-owner’: UP court accepts police’s closure report

The Uttar Pradesh Police had filed the closure report in June 2025, claiming that the allegations were false. (Representative Image)

Almost a year after Escorts Kubota Chairman-cum-Managing Director (CMD) Nikhil Nanda, the company’s UP head and other officials were booked in a case of abetment to suicide and fraud, a Dataganj civil court Thursday accepted the closure report filed by the Uttar Pradesh Police.

Last year in January, complainant Gyanendra had filed an application under Section 173(4) of BNSS before a Dataganj court claiming that his brother Jitendra, who co-owned a tractor agency named Jai Kisan Traders Farmtrac Tractor, died by suicide after being harassed by Escorts officials over ‘low sales figures’.