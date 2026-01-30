‘Escorts Kubota CMD Nikhil Nanda, others not responsible for suicide of Dataganj tractor agency co-owner’: UP court accepts police’s closure report

The complainant had alleged that a day before his brother died by suicide, Escorts Kubota officials visited his brother’s agency office and threatened him.

Written by: Sakshi Chand
2 min readNew DelhiJan 30, 2026 09:24 PM IST
Almost a year after Escorts Kubota Chairman-cum-Managing Director (CMD) Nikhil Nanda, the company’s UP head and other officials were booked in a case of abetment to suicide and fraud, a Dataganj civil court Thursday accepted the closure report filed by the Uttar Pradesh Police.

The police had filed the closure report in June 2025, claiming that the allegations were false.

Last year in January, complainant Gyanendra had filed an application under Section 173(4) of BNSS before a Dataganj court claiming that his brother Jitendra, who co-owned a tractor agency named Jai Kisan Traders Farmtrac Tractor, died by suicide after being harassed by Escorts officials over ‘low sales figures’.

He alleged that a day before Jitendra’s suicide in November 2024, Escorts company officials, including Ashish Walian (Area Manager) and Sumit Raghav (Sales Manager), visited the agency and threatened Jitendra that his licence would be cancelled, the agency would be shut down, and his entire property would be sold if he failed to increase sales growth.

The court had accepted the application and ordered the registration of the FIR on February 4, 2025.

The Investigating Officer (IO) had submitted the final report on the grounds that the statements of the complainant and witnesses did not establish the allegation, and no evidence against the named or unknown accused persons was found.

“During the investigation, only the complainant supported the FIR version. No other witness supported the prosecution’s story. The complainant did not state during the investigation that the harassment occurred in his presence. He only stated that he had seen Ashish Walian and Sumit Raghav visiting the agency. He expressed ignorance regarding other accused persons and the exact loan amount outstanding against the deceased,” the report stated.

Story continues below this ad

The police said in their closure report that the family members of the victim and independent witnesses confirmed suicide, but could not state the exact reason why the victim had taken such a step. “Most witnesses stated they were unaware of any harassment. An agency employee, Vijay Kumar Mishra, stated that Ashish Walian and Sumit Raghav never threatened or misbehaved with Jitendra and only demanded payment of outstanding bills,” the report mentioned.

