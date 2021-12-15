Escape of children from shelter homes: HC seeks status report

Following the escape of some children from a shelter home in the national capital earlier this year, the Delhi High Court has directed Delhi’s Department of Women and Child Development to inform the court about the steps being taken to ensure that the children at such centres are not kidnapped or do not escape.

The court had last month observed that the affairs at the shelter home run by the Kasturba Gandhi National Memorial Trust and other such places are appalling as children either run away or are being kidnapped at regular intervals.

It has now appointed senior advocate Rebecca Mammen John as an amicus curiae to assist the court on the larger issue.

The order has been passed in a petition seeking a magisterial enquiry into the escape of five minor girls from the children’s home run by the KGNMT at Bakhtawarpur, and action against the staff. According to the petition, the children are aged between 13 and 16.

The Delhi Police, in a report filed in response to the petition, had told the court that 14 incidents of girls escaping had taken place, and highlighted the various reasons.

The court, in its order on November 22, said the petition cannot be confined only to the one incident of March and the overall functioning of such institutions has to be assessed to see whether adequate facilities have been provided.