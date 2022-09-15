Errors in ward delimitation draft, will take it up with EC: Kejriwal

Days after the State Election Commission published the draft order for the delimitation of municipal wards in Delhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Wednesday said there are errors and discrepancies in it. “I saw the report and prima facie found there are errors and discrepancies. We are studying the report and will also examine objections being raised by the public. After that, we will soon place the matter before the Election Commission,” he said while addressing a press conference.

The delimitation commission made major changes in the boundaries of 24 Assembly constituencies. The public can give suggestions and objections on the draft till October 3.

Meanwhile, preparations for the MCD polls have kicked off in the capital — while the AAP launched a month-long ‘Kooda Virodhi Abhiyan’ across Delhi starting Wednesday in a bid to expose the MCD’s “disastrous garbage mismanagement”, the BJP is going back to its ‘panch parmeshwar’ concept to strengthen support at the booth-level and is set to take on the AAP on “corruption”.

As part of its sanitation campaign, AAP MLA Atishi visited the Ghazipur landfill during the day and said, “The BJP will be thrown out of Delhi in the MCD elections in the same manner that people throw trash out from their homes. The BJP thought it could stop people from seeing the landfill by placing barricades in our way, but the huge mountain of garbage they’ve given to Delhi is visible even from a distance of 2 km. These mountains of garbage will only get cleared when the BJP’s mal-administration and incompetence gets cleared out of Delhi.”

The AAP’s main aim will be to expose how the MCD has been marred by mal-administration and incompetence because of the BJP, leading to a situation of a sanitation crisis in Delhi, added AAP MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak.

The BJP, on the other hand, will continue targeting AAP over “corruption”. “The Kejriwal government has done corruption in liquor policy, classroom construction, and bus purchase. Only a government that is clean can clean the city,” said Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta.

Former mayor and BJP leader Narender Chawla said the party has also sought a list of panch parmeshwars from each booth, which will be prepared by the 270 mandal presidents in consultation with councillors.

Under this concept, the party appoints five people — a president, a woman worker, a youth worker, a booth palak and a booth-level officer — to take care of each booth. There are over 13,000 booths in Delhi. “The target is to form or update the team and submit (the list) in the next few days,” said a senior BJP leader.

Gupta said party president JP Nadda will be addressing over 70,000 workers in mid-October, including the panch parmeshwars from each booth and office bearers at the state and district level.

The BJP has been in power for the past three terms in the corporation. The polls, originally scheduled for April, were put off hours before the election schedule was to be announced and is now expected in December as the first draft of the delimitation commission has been finalised.