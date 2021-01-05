Equipment ready, Delhi’s biggest storage facility at Rajiv Gandhi hospital awaits Covid vaccine

On Sunday, India’s drugs regulator approved the Oxford Covid-19 vaccine, Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country.

The work on the storage facility for Covid-19 vaccination at Delhi government’s Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital (RGSSH) is finished and the hospital is set to start the storage programme once the vaccine arrives.

On Monday, the hospital wrapped up installing all equipment. The 650-bed hospital in East Delhi’s Dilshad Garden has been identified as the city’s first storage facility for the vaccine. It has 40 freezers and refrigerators that can hold vaccines in a temperature range of 2-8 degrees Celsius. “The work from the hospital’s end has been completed and we are now waiting for the vaccine to arrive,” said Dr Chhavi Gupta, media spokesperson of the hospital.

According to senior officials, the state government will plan the entire storage facility at RGSSSH and the centre in Civil lines will not be used. Earlier, officials had stated that the storage will take place at both centres.

As per the plan, the vaccine will be stored at the centre at the prescribed temperature and will be transported to cold chain points where the vaccination programme will take place. A total of 603 cold chain points have been identified in the city.

“We are going step by step and the next step is the process of vaccinating the general population. We visited the storage centre at RGSSH and it has been decided that there will be only one storage facility in the city. The hospital has sufficient storage facility and the centre at Civil lines will no longer be further required,” said Dr Sunila Garg, director, professor of the department of community medicine at Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC), who has also been appointed to the state Covid-19 task force for the Delhi vaccination programme.

On Sunday, Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said that the city government was all set for the vaccination drive as soon as any vaccine arrives. Jain said that 500 centres for vaccination will be set up in the city in the first phase and the number will be extended up to 1,000 centres.