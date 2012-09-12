Epic Journey

British-Bangladeshi artiste Akram Khan,who is currently touring India,says growing up in a multicultural milieu shaped his art.

Brought up by liberal parents in Wimbledons multicultural neighbourhood,Akram Khan was exposed to Kathak as much as he was to Michael Jackson. This opened up his mind from a very young age,forming the basis of his art. I had Nigerian,Saudi Arabian,Indian and Chinese neighbours,and we used to go to school together, he says. It wont be wrong to associate his style of dance to this multicultural upbringing. Khans dance performances,after all,consistently embrace newer forms,while staying rooted to Kathak. I have naturally imbibed that spirit,that of being open to everything around me, he says.

That perhaps explains his varied list of collaborators over the years  from theatre and film director Peter Brook (he was part of both the stage production and television series of Brooks epic The Mahabharata) to pop star Kylie Minogue,sculptor Anish Kapoor to actor Juliette Binoche and recently,Danny Boyle,for the London Olympics.

The best way of collaborating is with people who do not do what you do,and that takes both the parties to a place they have never been before, says Khan,who performed in Mumbai on Tuesday as part of the opening act of British Councils Impulse  a season of UK contemporary dance. Other cities that are part of his tour include Chennai,Bengaluru,Hyderabad,Delhi and Kolkata.

Khan is touring India to present his production Gnosis,a dance-theatre performance that draws from the Gandhari-Duryodhana relationship from the Mahabharata. In Mahabharata,its mostly the male characters who are celebrated; I found the female characters can be celebrated much more and I decided to focus on them, says the performer,who in his latest piece,Desh,revisits his Bangladeshi roots.

To Khan,as the world becomes more complex,human emotions need a constantly evolving language to express. And his body movements allow him to say what words fail to. There are layers and complexities which spoken words cant contain. Human body movements are much more visceral and a direct communication to audiences senses, he explains. Khan will next choreograph Freida Pinto in Desert Dancer,a film by British director Richard Raymond.

Akram Khan will perform at Kamani Auditorium on September 17,7 pm

