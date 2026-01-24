EOW lodges case 4 years after firm claimed it wasn’t paid Rs 13 crore for installing oxygen plants in MoD hospitals

Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing has registered a case over alleged non-payment of dues linked to the installation of oxygen plants in Defence Ministry hospitals during the Covid-19 pandemic.

More than four years after Delhi-based Katyayani Enterprises alleged non-payment of dues worth Rs 13 crore after installing oxygen plants in Ministry of Defence (MoD) hospitals across the country during the Covid-19 pandemic, a case has been registered by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police.

According to a complaint filed by Katyayani Enterprises, which is engaged in the business of distribution, marketing and sale of medical equipment, in 2021, it signed a contract with its supplier, Mumbai-based Medion Healthcare, to set up and supply 23 static oxygen generation plants at various MoD hospitals.

This comes after Medion Healthcare was given the contract to set up the oxygen plants by Viskho Corporation, a medical equipment supplier based at Mayur Vihar Phase III in East Delhi. Viskho had been given a contract by the MoD to award work to companies that would install O2 plants amid the pandemic.