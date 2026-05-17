EOW busts fake GST rackets worth Rs 140 cr, CA among 8 arrested

A chartered accountant (CA) allegedly used his firm to swindle crores by using credentials of several companies. In another case, a man promised a job in the GST department allegedly allowed his Aadhaar, PAN and biometric details to be used to float a fake company that recorded transactions worth over Rs 128 crore.

The two frauds uncovered by the Delhi Police Economic Offences Wing (EOW), involving transactions worth over Rs 140 crore conducted through bogus GST returns and fake invoices, have resulted in the arrest of eight persons, including the CA, police said on Saturday.

The police identified the accused as CA Atul Gupta and seven others — Raj Kumar Dixit, Dilip Kumar, Vibhash Kumar Mitra, Amar Kumar, Nitin Verma, Mohd Waseem and Abid.

In the first case, the EOW booked the CA, who allegedly used his firm to file GST returns in the names of several companies, including legitimate firms whose owners had no knowledge that their credentials were being used.

“GST dues and penalties linked to some entities were deposited through personal accounts of employees and later reimbursed. Accused allegedly created and operated dummy firms using forged or misused credentials and documents. These firms were then used to route huge transactions through multiple bank accounts in order to obscure the money trail,” said an officer.

The case originated from a complaint filed by one Yashashwee Sharma, who alleged that unknown persons had fraudulently used the credentials and documents of his firm Swastik Enterprises to conduct suspicious business transactions worth nearly Rs 28.4 crore without his knowledge or consent.

Police said the bank accounts operated in the name of Swastik Enterprises were used for routing large sums received from multiple firms and entities. Analysis of banking transactions showed that funds credited into these accounts were either immediately withdrawn in cash or transferred to various beneficiary accounts through RTGS and NEFT transactions, said the officer.

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In the other case, the EOW arrested six accused who allegedly created fake firms, generated bogus GST invoices and fraudulently claimed Input Tax Credit (ITC) without any actual supply of goods or services.

“The case was registered on March 24 at EOW police station after a complaint was received regarding fraudulent creation of a proprietorship firm, R K Enterprises, using the identity documents of an unsuspecting individual on the false promise of employment in the GST department,” said Additional CP Ravi Kumar Singh.

Police said the victim’s Aadhaar card, PAN card, electricity bill and biometric details were misused to create the firm in September 2025 without his knowledge. The probe later revealed transactions exceeding Rs 128 crore and fraudulent availing of nearly Rs 10 crore as ITC.

During investigation, police identified Raj Kumar Dixit and Dilip Kumar as the alleged main conspirators. Dixit, a resident of Daryaganj, allegedly operated nearly 250 shell companies using forged documents and fake credentials despite having studied only up to Class 9.

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According to the police, the syndicate relied on accountants, intermediaries, multiple bank accounts and disposable mobile numbers to conceal the financial trail and avoid detection. Vibhash Kumar Mitra and Amar Kumar allegedly facilitated registration and operation of shell firms by using identity documents of unsuspecting individuals for monetary gains.

The EOW said the other accused – Nitin Verma, Mohd Waseem and Abid – allegedly provided bank accounts, Internet banking access and operational support for routing transactions linked to fake GST activities.

Multiple EOW teams in coordinated raids across Delhi-NCR arrested the accused from different locations on May 15.

Police said that like the previous case, this syndicate also relied on shell entities, created using forged credentials. Fake GST registrations were obtained, and bogus invoices generated without any real business activity. Funds were then routed through banking channels as accommodation entries, while fraudulent GST returns were filed to claim and pass on fake ITC benefits, said a senior officer.