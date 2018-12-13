NGO to hold environment summit in Delhi

To raise awareness about issues pertaining to environment, Pleasin Strides Foundation, in association with The Indian Express and BW Businessworld, will organise a summit on December 14, 2018, in New Delhi. During the day-long event, the foundation wishes to take discussion on environment in the right direction so that industry and bureaucrats, both can work together to bring about the required change.

Sagar Kaushik, Pleasin Strides Foundation’s co-founder, envisioned bringing together all the stakeholders, including CSR and the NGO who can agree upon a solution that can foster constructive changes on the environment.

Guests and speakers for the event include Dr Annurag Batra, chairman, BW Businessworld & Exchange4Media Group. Other panellists include Shilpa Ajwani, MD, Tupperware India Pvt Ltd; Samantha Kochhar, MD, Aroma Magic; Vaishali Nigam Sinha, Chief Sustainability Officer, ReNew Power; Subodh Mahapatra, CSR Head, DS Group; and Sudhir Mishra, eminent environment lawyer.

The environment is one of the Pleasin Strides’ key intervention areas, the foundation, in association with Delhi Traffic Police, had earlier spread the message of safe and pollution free environment in Delhi and adjoining areas.