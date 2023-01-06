Environment ministry recommends expansion of Okhla waste-to-energy plant for clearance

The Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) of the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change has recommended the expansion of the Okhla waste-to-energy plant for environmental clearance.

In a meeting held on November 30, the minutes of which were uploaded in December, the EAC for thermal power projects considered the proposal for the expansion of the plant from its existing capacity of generating 23 MW to 40 MW of electricity. From its current capacity of processing 1,950 tonnes per day (TPD) of waste, the expansion will involve the processing of an additional 1,000 TPD, taking the total to around 2,950 TPD.

The expansion of the waste-to-energy plant at Okhla is among the MCD’s plans to deal with around 4,731 TPD of waste that is not processed, and therefore, ends up at landfills.

A public hearing for the expansion of the plant was held in August last year and the EAC considered the proposal once in August when the Timarpur Okhla waste management company sought an amendment in an earlier clearance granted by the ministry. When the capacity of the plant was expanded to 23 MW, the ministry had specified: “Any further expansion beyond 23 MW power generation capacity shall not be permitted at the same site considering the proximity of Sukhdev Vihar residential colony located at less than 100 meters to the site.”

The EAC had asked for additional details on the expansion, including alternative site analysis and emission data, noting that the ministry had restricted further expansion at the site “as it is very close to the residential area and several complaints have been received from residents (of Sukhdev Vihar) regarding the emission of toxic gases and foul smells, and they are resisting the project”.

L-G V K Saxena visited the plant last year and directed officials to expedite the expansion process.

At its meeting in November, the EAC noted that the main issues raised at the public hearing for the expansion were related to air pollution and foul smell, according to the minutes of the meeting. On the earlier condition laid down by the ministry that any further expansion shall not be permitted, the EAC noted, “In this context, the committee was of the view that as per the project details submitted by the project proponent and presented before the EAC during the presentation, the proposed expansion can be taken up in ecologically sustainable manner subject to compliance with suitable environment safeguard measures and their compliance in letter and spirit. So, the conditions imposed by the MoEFCC may be reviewed.”

Advertisement

Clearance has been recommended based on specific conditions, the minutes show. These include a special purpose vehicle to be formed by the MCD “for effective implementation of environmental safeguard measures”, and to ensure compliance with environmental standards. The measures that the EAC suggested include ecological monitoring every two years to assess the impact of the project, LED display of air quality in a 1 km range from the plant, green cover within a 2 km range of the plant boundary, and conducting an “epidemiological study among the population within 5 km radius of project cover area” every two years through an independent agency.

Clearance has not yet been granted, going by proposal details uploaded on the MoEFCC’s Parivesh website.