Entry of female candidates permitted in certain branches under Indian Navy university scheme, Centre tells Delhi HC

The central government has informed the Delhi High Court that entry of female candidates in certain branches of the Indian Navy has been permitted at par with male candidates.

The submission was made in a plea seeking a direction to the Centre through the Ministry of Defence to permit the entry of female candidates in “Indian Navy University Entry Scheme, executive branch general service (X) cadre, IT and in technical branch engineering and electrical branch at par with male candidates”.

The plea further sought a direction to the Centre to indicate the steps undertaken permitting entry of female candidates at par with male candidates.

During the course of the hearing before a division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad on November 11, Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma, for the Centre, raised objections to the maintainability of the plea as it pertained to a service matter.

Sharma further submitted that the issue raised in the plea has already been remedied by the Centre by allowing entry of female candidates in the said branches urged in the plea.

The ASG drew the court’s attention towards an advertisement inviting applications for “Short Service Commission Officers in Information Technology (Executive Branch) commencing from January, 2023” onwards issued by the Indian Navy.

The ASG further pointed out another advertisement inviting applications for “Short Service Commission Officers for various entries, including General Service (Executive) GS (X) commencing from June, 2023 onwards” and thereafter contended that the “Indian Navy is now recruiting female candidates as well in both the branches as mentioned in the relief clause by the petitioner”.

Sharma also argued that the plea did not challenge the constitutional validity of Section 9 (2) of the Indian Navy Act, 1957 which empowers the Centre to issue notifications for the entry of female candidates in the Indian Navy.

After considering the ASG’s submissions, the HC disposed of the plea.

The plea claimed that the Indian Navy was practising institutional discrimination without any rationale, arbitrarily depriving female candidates of the right to serve in the aforementioned branches.

The plea argued that the said discrimination is violative of the right of equality (Article 14), the right not to be discriminated on the ground of sex (Article 15), equality of opportunity in the matters of public employment (Article 16), fundamental right to practice any profession and occupation (Article 19 1 (g)) and human rights of women.