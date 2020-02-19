Entered Jamia after stone pelting from inside: Police in chargesheet

In the chargesheet, police stated that on December 15, protesters returning from Mathura Road had burnt 12 vehicles. (Express photo: Gajendra Chauhan) In the chargesheet, police stated that on December 15, protesters returning from Mathura Road had burnt 12 vehicles. (Express photo: Gajendra Chauhan)

No student of Jamia Millia Islamia is among the 17 people chargesheeted in connection with the violence that took place in and around the university on December 15 during the anti-CAA protests last year. However, the chargesheet states that one of the arrested accused has named JNU student Sharjeel Imam as an “instigator”, who gave “provocative speeches” before the violence.

“In view of his above disclosure, the role of Sharjeel Imam will be further probed during supplementary chargesheet. After obtaining sufficient evidence against the accused, he was arrested in the present case (on Monday),” the chargesheet says.

Meanwhile on Tuesday, the SIT constituted under DCP (Crime Branch) Rajesh Deo visited Jamia and spent three hours inspecting various locations — including the library. “The SIT interacted with the faculty and examined a few students. The Chief Proctor’s help was also requested,” said police.

The Delhi Police Crime Branch, in two chargesheets filed before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Gurmohina Kaur, booked 17 persons under various IPC sections, including rioting, unlawful assembly, voluntarily causing hurt to public servant and criminal conspiracy.

Imam was remanded in judicial custody until March 3, after investigators told the court that he, along with other accused persons, was present at New Friends Colony and Jamia Nagar and had pelted stones at police and damaged public property.

The chargesheet states that as protesters were returning from Mathura Road towards the university on December 15, they burnt 12 vehicles, including six buses, and damaged 29 others. The protesters also set three police booths on fire, it states.

The chargesheet also alleges the involvement of local leaders Ashu Khan and Mustafa Haider, ex-MLA Mohd Asif Khan, AISA’s Chandan Kumar, JMI’s Asif Tanah and Kasim Usmani of the CYSS. Police said their alleged role is being ascertained and further action will be taken, if necessary. A supplementary charhesheet will be filed in that case, police said.

On the alleged bullet injuries suffered by Jamia students Ajaz Ahmad and Mohammed Shoaib, the chargesheet, referring to the CFSL report, claims that “these holes could not have been caused due to the passage of any bullet projectile”.

As per the chargesheet, in the incidents dated December 13 and 15, 189 MLCs were prepared — 127 of public persons and 62 of police personnel.

On the events of December 15, it states: “Violent protesters, including students, entered the iron gates of the university… as visible in CCTV footage… This unlawful assembly in different groups entered the campus and started pelting stones on the police force from three sides.”

“Police kept warning protesters to disperse peacefully but they were adamant and kept on pelting stones at police from inside the campus — the same is visible in CCTV plus media photos. In order to safeguard students and identify violent protesters and take them out of the university campus, teargas shells and moderate force was used to disperse and push back this unlawful assembly by various teams headed by different SHOs,” it stated.

It also stated that a “small component of police force also entered inside university campus pursuing the rioters… and managed to vacate the university campus off the unruly mob”.

