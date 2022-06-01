Ensure probe officers attend riot hearings: Police chief to DCPs

Days after learning that investigation officers (IOs) of Northeast Delhi riots cases, who have been transferred to other districts/units, have stopped attending court hearings, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana has issued an order asking Deputy Commissioners of Police of all districts/units to ensure these officers liaise with current IOs two days before the court date, and attend the hearing.

An order was issued by Asthana, on May 17 stating: “The Crime Branch has filed chargesheet in 45 cases of murder and arson in relation to riots, which took place in Northeast district, from February 23 to February 25, 2020. The trial of these cases is being conducted on a day-to-day basis by the designated courts at Karkardooma complex. Further, the bail applications of the under-trial accused persons keep coming up for hearing on a regular basis, either before the designated courts or the Delhi High Court.”

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

“It has been noticed that the investigating officers who have been transferred to other districts/units are not attending the courts during the hearing of these cases, nor are they briefing the current pairavi officers assigned by the Crime Branch. Henceforth, it shall be the responsibility of the district/unit heads concerned to ensure that the previous investigating officer liaise with the current pairavi officers of their cases at least two days before the court date, and also attend the concerned court on each and every date without fail,” it states.

Sources told The Indian Express that a meeting was called by the Additional CP (Crime Branch) S D Mishra at the Delhi Police headquarters a few days ago, where he called the IOs. “Mishra asked them about the current status of their cases. He also asked them to be more vigilant during the trials,” police sources said.