Ensure no construction activity takes place in Aravallis: HC to Haryana govt

The Aravallis are crucial to groundwater recharge, which is significant given the water scarcity the region faces during harsh summer months (Express: Abhinav Saha) The Aravallis are crucial to groundwater recharge, which is significant given the water scarcity the region faces during harsh summer months (Express: Abhinav Saha)

A day after the Haryana government was pulled up for delay in notifying the natural conservation zones (NCZs) in districts falling under the National Capital Region (NCR), the Punjab and Haryana High Court Thursday asked it to strictly ensure that no construction or related activity takes place in the Aravallis, except where permission has been taken from a Supreme Court-constituted high-powered committee or the Union Environment Ministry. The division bench also said the state is at a liberty to take action against any illegal construction in the area.

In a different matter, the court Wednesday had lambasted the Haryana government for delay in notifying NCZs and questioned its assertion that the term “Aravalli range/hills” does not exist in state revenue records.

The court was hearing a PIL by Gurgaon resident Harinder Dhingra for banning constructions in the Aravallis, keeping in view a 1992 notification. Dhingra had said the state government has kept large areas of the Aravallis outside the ambit of the NCZ.

Observing that it is the “same story” again, the division bench remarked, “By the time we dispose of the petition, you make sure Aravallis are not there?”

