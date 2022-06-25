Ensure no child is left behind, Sisodia tells Delhi govt school principals ahead of new academic session

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Saturday held a meeting with over 200 principals from Delhi government schools “to set the targets and strategy” for the new academic session and asked them to “set minimum benchmarks in their school regarding school infrastructure, cleanliness, and school environment”.

He said it was the “responsibility of the school heads to set their own accountability for their school and ensure that nothing in the school falls below the minimum benchmark set by them”.

“For this, the government will provide all necessary facilities and funds to the schools. Also, schools will be reviewed from time to time by DoE officials to check the maintenance of schools,” the Delhi government said in a statement.

Sisodia said it was the responsibility of principals to ensure that “no student is left behind”.

“The aim of the Delhi government is to provide dignified education spaces to all children coming to Delhi government schools, and not paying attention to the same will be an injustice to children who have chosen our schools over others,” said Sisodia.

The interaction between the Deputy CM and principals was mostly centered around academic priorities of Delhi government schools, cleanliness and maintenance of classrooms and schools and upon developing a positive classroom culture, the government said.

Sisodia said schools were implementing the Mindset Curriculum well and the results were evident, but in the new session principals will have to take the “complete responsibility of implementing the curriculum innovatively and properly”.

“They must ensure that dedicated duration for Mindset Curricula should not be utilised for any other subject,” he said.

Speaking about the Business Blasters programme, Sisodia informed principals that while selecting the ideas for the next season, they should focus on the “unique concept of the idea, its benefit to the customers, team strength, passion and excitement and quality of presentation”.

“Apart from this, principals must also take responsibility of maintaining a positive classroom culture. They should encourage teachers and students to turn classrooms into their area of expression and thoughts,” he said.

Apart from the 200 principals, other officials present at the interaction were Director Education Himanshu Gupta, Principal Advisor to Director Education Shailendra Sharma, Additional Education Director Nandini Maharaj, Additional Director of Education Rita Sharma, and Director SCERT Rajanish Kumar Singh.