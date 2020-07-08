Ensure guest teachers not left out of remote learning: Sisodia to DoE

Monday was the first day of Delhi government’s remote teaching-learning approach for the month of July, which was announced by Sisodia last week. Monday was the first day of Delhi government’s remote teaching-learning approach for the month of July, which was announced by Sisodia last week.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has made an intervention after it came to light that heads of Delhi government schools had not included guest teachers in the remote learning process, and insisted that they be included.

All India Guest Teachers Association president Shoaib Rana said “at most 10 %” of 20,000 guest teachers have been asked to join teaching duty after summer vacations by heads of schools. The head of a school at Sultanpuri has asked guest teachers to sign an undertaking that they are willing to work without pay in the “interest of students”, stating that the school had not received clear orders from the Directorate of Education on the appointment and payment of such teachers. This is after Sisodia’s July 2 direction that guest teachers were to be involved in this phase of remote teaching-learning.

On Tuesday, Sisodia wrote to the Directorate of Education, stating, “Our plan will be ineffective unless all teachers, including guest and contract teachers who have had a direct role in teaching children pre-lockdown, are involved again…the new plan is a comprehensive effort to stay connected with every child through regular follow-up, to support their learning at home and extend any help they require.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.