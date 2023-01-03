scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 03, 2023

Ensure free food and medical treatment to below poverty line HIV/AIDS patients: Delhi HC to Govt

The high court was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) plea moved by various homeless and displaced persons suffering from HIV/AIDS as well as other multiple disabilities and ailments.

The high court was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) plea moved by various homeless and displaced persons suffering from HIV/AIDS as well as other multiple disabilities and ailments.
Ensure free food and medical treatment to below poverty line HIV/AIDS patients: Delhi HC to Govt
The Delhi High Court recently asked the Delhi Government to ensure free food and medical treatment to HIV/AIDS patients who are “below the poverty line and are unable to afford the same”.

A division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad in its December 20 order said the Delhi Government shall ensure “strict compliance of the statutory provisions” under the Human Immunodeficiency Virus and Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (Prevention and Control) Act, 2017, as well as Delhi Human Immunodeficiency Virus and Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (Ombudsman and Legal Proceedings) Rules, 2022.

The high court was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) plea moved by various homeless and displaced persons suffering from HIV/AIDS as well as other multiple disabilities and ailments. Among various reliefs, the plea sought “housing, safety, well-being, food, hot cooked meals, 24-hour hospice, caregivers as well as counselling” for HIV/AIDS patients along with directions to the Centre to expeditiously decide on all required policies and schemes at national and state level for food security, permanent housing and shelter to patients at terminal stage.

The Delhi Government informed the court the National AIDS Control Programme is being implemented in the national capital since 1998 by the Delhi State AIDS Society under the technical and financial support of the Centre’s National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO). The government’s status report of December 19, 2022, showed various rehabilitative schemes floated, and measures taken by it to provide aid and assistance in order to ameliorate the condition of patients who are HIV positive.

Perusing the same, the high court noted a scheme titled “Travel concession scheme for PLHIVS/CLHIVs for People/Children infected with HIV, attending the ART (Anti-retroviral therapy) centres in Delhi for undertaking visits to the ART centres” has been implemented by the Delhi Government which has 120 beneficiaries and 429 applications are under process.

It also noted that to ensure compliance with the Delhi Human Immunodeficiency Virus and Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (Ombudsman and Legal Proceedings) Rules, the Delhi Government had appointed the district magistrate as the “ombudsman”.

More from Delhi

Disposing off the plea, the high court noted the Delhi Government was “ensuring strict compliance under the statutory provisions of the 2017 Act” and that it had taken “all possible steps to ensure that affordable treatment is available to individuals afflicted with HIV/AIDS, who do not possess the financial wherewithal to do so”.

First published on: 03-01-2023 at 09:35 IST
