Friday, Jan 20, 2023
Ensure coal is not supplied in NCR: CAQM to Coal India Limited
The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has “advised” Coal India Limited (CIL) and the state governments of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to ensure that coal is not supplied to stockists or agents of CIL in the National Capital Region, according to a communication from the CAQM.

This is meant to enforce the complete ban on the use of coal that is in place in the NCR from January 1. An exception has been made for the use of coal with low sulphur in thermal power plants.

Of the industrial units in the NCR, a total of 84 units in the NCR regions of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, which were not running on approved fuels, have shut operations either temporarily or permanently of their own accord.

Of the inspections that were done from October 1, 21 industrial units were found to be using unapproved fuel like coal or furnace oil, and they were closed after directions were issued for closure, according to the CAQM. From January 1, these inspections found two units that were using polluting fuels.

In areas that have access to and the supply of PNG (piped natural gas), the ban on the use of coal has been in place since October 1, 2022. In other areas, this ban came into effect on January 1. As of October last year, 6,710 out of 7,570 fuel-based industrial units in the NCR had shifted to approved fuels.

First published on: 20-01-2023 at 05:38 IST
AMC ban on paper cups from today; vendors ‘not confident’ of alternatives

