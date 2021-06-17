Enough vaccines for a month for 45+ group, 10 days’ stock for 18+: Delhi MLA Atishi

Delhi has enough Covid vaccines for those in the 45+ category to last over a month, whereas vaccines for the 18-44 age group is expected to last for another 10 days at least.

The city has got 7.44 lakh vaccines for the first category and 2.34 lakh vaccines for those in the 18-44 category. So far, 62.5 lakh people have got at least one shot of the vaccine. Of these, over 15 lakh have received both doses.

Delhi saw 158 Covid cases on Thursday at a positivity rate of 0.20%. The city reported 10 deaths in 24 hours. Total active cases in Delhi at present are 2,554. Of these, 1,561 are hospitalised.

AAP MLA Atishi said that Delhi has sufficient vaccine stock available at present. “Ever since the vaccination of youth has restarted in Delhi, youngsters are coming to get the vaccine in large numbers. We hope that people of 45 years and above, who have not got themselves vaccinated yet, will also come forward and get their vaccination done soon,” she said.

The government had been forced to shut its vaccination centres for youth because of shortage. Earlier this week, stock ran out again for two days, but it has now been replenished. Atishi said that for the 45+ age group, Delhi had Covaxin stock for 7 days and Covishield stock for 42 days.

For the 18-44 category, she said, she had Covaxin for 6 days and Covishield for 10 days. In Delhi at present, Covaxin is being administered only as a second shot.