English medium sections in all municipal schools in East Delhi now: Mayor

East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) mayor Shyam Sunder Aggrawal said that the civic body will be upgrading all corporation schools under it to Nigam Pratibha Vidyalaya. This means that 124 schools will add more English medium sections and the remaining 230 schools will open English medium sections from classes 1 to 5, he said.

From now on all EDMC schools will be known as East Delhi Municipal Corporation Pratibha Vidyalaya, said Aggarwal.

The mayor said that the local people have been demanding the opening of more English medium sections in the EDMC schools. An important step has been taken by the EDMC in the direction of providing better education to the children of the corporation schools, he added.

Municipal schools teach children from 1 to 5 and mostly kids from economically weaker sections study here.

He said that during the Covid-19 pandemic many private schools were closed and parents are now admitting their children to the EDMC primary schools.