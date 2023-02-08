English and gender sensitisation are focus for Delhi’s cab drivers ahead of G20

English-speaking, culturally literate and gender-sensitised — these should be the basic traits of the average Uber driver chancing upon a G20 Summit delegate as their fare, the transport department has told the ride-hailing app’s representatives.

Further, the cabs should be in “good condition” as well as be available within minutes of being booked around venues where events related to the Summit are scheduled and the hotels in which delegates have been put up, the department said.

Following instructions issued in this regard at a meeting chaired by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena to assess G20 preparations on February 2, the transport department has had two rounds of meetings with Uber officials related to training its partner drivers to deal with foreign delegates and related modalities.

At the review meeting last week, making their payment portals compatible with debits through international credit cards was also discussed since most delegates have access to Uber and use credit cards.

“Another meeting is scheduled over the coming days. Uber representatives have been told to train driver partners in etiquette, language and dressing sense among other basic skills,” Ashish Kundra, secretary-cum-commissioner, transport department, said.

“Many of their partner drivers are already undergoing such training either online or through in-person modules, and training for others is an ongoing process, we were assured,” Kundra also said.

The availability of cabs in “good condition” and driver partners deemed well-trained to serve foreign delegates, Kundra said, would be ensured near the Summit venues and hotels by the app through geo-fencing.

The app had also been asked to create short-distance, circuitous routes — where delegates can visit tourist attractions, markets, monuments and venues showcasing Delhi’s cultural heritage — on their way to an event or while returning from it, according to Kundra.

“Such routes will enable visiting delegates and dignitaries to be able to experience the cultural heritage of the city in small-duration trips without spending too much time planning an itinerary,” Kundra explained.

“Visitors will be able to visit tourist spots and markets, for instance, in one go, if they wish. The app has also been asked to ensure a hassle-free experience for tourists as far as payments through international cards are concerned,” he added.