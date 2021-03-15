Engineer’s car robbed at gunpoint in Greater Noida

The victim was identified as Amit Gosain, who used to work near Dhakoli. Amit was near the Sekhon Banquet hall, when an unidentified car hit his bike.

An engineer’s car was robbed at gunpoint in Greater Noida on Sunday evening. According to police, the man, Nishank, had come to buy vegetables close to his house when the incident took place. His wife and child were in the car at the time.

“We received information that an engineer was buying vegetables on Sunday evening in Surajpur area… he left the keys inside his Brezza. A group of men came and tried to force their way into the car and fled with it. We have some vital clues and we will find the vehicle soon,” said Harish Chander, DCP, Noida.

According to police, the engineer had stepped out of the vehicle to buy vegetables and left the key in the ignition as his family was sitting inside. As the accused approached the vehicle, his wife and child were alerted. The accused held the engineer at gunpoint and forced his wife and son out of the car, police said. The family did not sustain any injuries, police said.