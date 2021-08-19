Engineering students at JNU to pay same hostel fees as others, but temporarily

Engineering students at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will pay same hostel fees as students from other departments, albeit temporarily, till a new hostel building is constructed. It has been a long-standing demand of the students union.

JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) President Aishe Ghosh said their fee was around Rs 10,000 per month, whereas the other students pay around Rs 2,000 for an entire semester, excluding the mess bill.

A circular dated April 1, signed by the Dean of Students, read “The following temporary arrangements may be made from Monsoon Semester 2021 till a separate hostel building is constructed for the students of School of Engineering. The Damodar Hostel may be allotted for the first year and second year students of School of Engineering. The third year students of School of Engineering may be shifted to other hostels.”

“During this temporary arrangement, normal hostel fees as prescribed for other students…may be charged from the students of School of Engineering,” it read.

Ghosh said while the circular was dated April 1, it was brought to public notice on Wednesday. “Yesterday we had gone to the DoS office for a protest. That was when this was handed over to us. He said it since the registration for the monsoon semester had been delayed, it had not been notified but that it will be implemented from the coming semester,” she said.

“While the administration has stated that this shall be until a special hostel is constructed for the engineering students, the JNUSU shall continue the struggle and ensure the fee structure in JNU is equitable and affordable for all,” Ghosh said in a Facebook post.