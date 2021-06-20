Engineer stabbed to death in Gurgaon; family accuses wife of murder, she calls it accident

The couple had been married for around 12 years and have two children – an 11-year-old daughter and an 8-year-old son.

Family members of an engineer who was stabbed to death at his house in Gurgaon’s New Jyoti area have accused his wife of killing him in a police complaint.

While the deceased worked at a private firm, his wife is an employee of an export company.

According to police, the incident occurred on the intervening night of June 16 and 17. The victim has been identified as Sachin Kumar, while his wife has been identified as Gunjan. The couple had been married for around 12 years and have two children – an 11-year-old daughter and an 8-year-old son. They lived in New Jyoti Park in a joint family set-up with Kumar’s relatives.

The victim’s brother Neeraj Kumar, in his complaint with the police, has stated that he was sleeping in his house on the night of June 16 when his niece called him from her mother’s phone and asked him to “come down quickly”.

“When I went down to their room, I saw that my elder brother was lying on the mattress, drenched in blood. My sister-in-law was standing beside him,” the complainant said.

The family rushed Sachin to Aryan Hospital from where he was referred to Medanta Hospital. However, the victim died on the way.

“An FIR was registered regarding the matter under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on Thursday against the victim’s wife. We are conducting investigations into the matter and no arrests have been made yet,” said Inspector Vedpal, Station House Officer (SHO) of the New Colony police station where the FIR has been registered.

Police officials said there are “multiple versions” emerging in the case which are being probed.

“The victim’s wife claims that the couple got into a fight during which she picked up a knife and threatened to commit suicide. He went to grab the knife from her but got stabbed accidentally in his chest during the scuffle. The victim’s family, however, has alleged that the woman stabbed him while he was sleeping,” the SHO added.