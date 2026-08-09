Engineer, lawyer, CAs: Meet the 12 members leading Cockroach Janta Party

The group unveiled its organisational structure for the next six months and reiterated that it has no plans to form a political party. (Express Photo)

A journalist, an engineer, a lawyer, two chartered accountants, an entrepreneur and a hotel-management graduate may not sound like the usual line-up for a youth-focused political campaign. But these are among the 12 people who will now steer the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) as it seeks to take its campaign beyond the streets and expand its footprint across the country.

The newly announced team brings together professionals from journalism, technology, law, public policy, finance and business – a mix that the organisation says reflects the kind of young, professionally diverse leadership it hopes to build.

The announcement came days after the CJP ended its 36-day protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar following the acceptance of its key demands. At a two-day meeting in Sambhaji Nagar, Maharashtra, the group unveiled its organisational structure for the next six months and reiterated that it has no plans to form a political party.