Engineer killed in hit-and-run at Rajiv Chowk underpass

A 35-year-old engineer died while his 30-year-old brother sustained multiple injuries after their motorcycle was allegedly hit by an unidentified vehicle at Rajiv Chowk underpass Wednesday night. Police said the brothers were returning home after purchasing prayer items for Navratri festivities from Sadar Bazar.

The victim, Shakti Singh, had returned from Abu Dhabi, where he worked as an engineer, on September 30 to be with his family, said police. His younger brother, Avinash Singh, also an engineer, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital, where his condition is stable.

According to police, the incident took place around 9.30 pm when Shakti and Avinash were on their way home in Sector 47.

“Shakti was driving the motorcycle (Bullet). As they entered the underpass at Rajiv Chowk, an unidentified vehicle rammed into their motorcycle from behind. Both fell… Shakti died, while Avinash suffered serious injuries,” said their brother Abhishek Singh, in the FIR.

He said he came to know of the incident from his brother’s wife and rushed to the spot.

Police said both brothers were rushed to the trauma centre of a private hospital at Hero Honda Chowk, where doctors declared Shakti dead on arrival. Avinash suffered injuries on his arms and legs. Police said the accused is yet to be identified.