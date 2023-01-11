Engineer dies in Noida lift accident, builder among those booked

After a 26-year-old engineer died on Monday while trying to uninstall a temporary lift that fell 25 floors in Noida, the police have booked the Chief Managing Director of Ace Group of builders, Ajay Choudhury, and project manager Sanjay Nagar, along with unnamed owners and managers of Spartan, the company the engineer worked for.

According to the police, Firozabad native Ritik Rathore was uninstalling a lift on Monday when the accident took place. “Work was going on at the Ace Parkview project. A temporary lift was installed in the building which was under construction. After a permanent lift was installed, the employee had come to remove the lift. The supports could not bear the load and the lift fell down from the 25th floor, wounding him. He was quickly hospitalised but died of his injuries,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Dinesh Kumar Singh said.

In an FIR filed at the Knowledge Park police station on Monday, Rathore’s wife Lakshmi said that he used to work as a service engineer for Spartan. She alleged that he had told her that the work by Ace was not of good quality, poor materials were used, and that the maintenance of the lift had not been done properly. An FIR invoking charges under Section 304 (a) (death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code was lodged.

A spokesperson for the ACE Group said, “The company had hired Spartan, a third-party vendor, for lift services at the construction site. The deceased was an employee of Spartan company. He had come to the site to dismantle the lift when the incident took place. We always adhere to high safety standards. We are fully cooperating with the police.”

Spartan did not respond to calls seeking comment on the issue.