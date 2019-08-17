Engineer dies after kite string slits throat in Delhi

A 28-year-old civil engineer on a scooter died after a Chinese manjha (kite string) slit his throat in Outer Delhi’s Paschim Vihar Thursday.

Police said the victim, Manav Sharma, was heading to his maternal aunt’s house in Hari Nagar with his sister Monika (21) to celebrate Rakhi when the incident took place at 12.30 pm.

Additional DCP (Outer) Rajender Singh Sagar said, “The two were on the elevated road from Paschim Vihar to Janakpuri when the Chinese manjha slit the victim’s throat. We have registered a case under IPC sections 336 (endangering life) and 304A (causing death by negligence).” Sharma was rushed to Balaji Action Cancer Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

There is a nation-wide ban on the procurement, sale and use of glass powder-coated manjha, as per the Supreme Court’s directions. On August 15, police said at least 17 cases regarding manjha were registered under IPC section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).

Monika told The Indian Express, “My brother fell on the road… there was blood everywhere and I tried to get help… I stopped many people but no one came forward for the first few minutes. I remember my brother just staring at me.” She said that a woman in a car with her children finally stopped and helped get her brother to a hospital.

Police said the victim was wearing a helmet but that didn’t reach till his throat.

The siblings were on their way to their aunt’s house as their younger cousin was visiting from Punjab after many years. “Our mother and elder sister were to reach our aunt’s house by bus… I was carrying Rakhis and sweets. I had not tied a Rakhi on my brother’s wrist yet,” said Monika.

Sharma had joined a new job as a civil engineer at a Paschim Vihar firm 10 days ago. After his father died, he was the sole breadwinner. “He was earning Rs 16,000 a month. We were all excited for him… Our mother is a homemaker, while I am finishing my studies. We were looking for a bride for Manav bhaiya… I don’t know how we will manage without him. I didn’t ask for a Rakhi present as he was taking care of all of us,” said Monika.

The two-wheeler he was riding was gifted to him by their elder sister and her husband last year, she added.