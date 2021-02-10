Engineer dead in Gurgaon car crash

According to police, the incident occurred around 3 am on Monday.

A 32-year-old man was killed and a woman he was travelling with was injured late Sunday night after the car they were traveling in collided with another four-wheeler on Gurgaon’s Golf Course Extension road, police said.

The deceased, Ashish Yadav, was an engineer.

“The woman has stated that Ashish and she were travelling from the Southern Peripheral Road towards Badshahpur when a four-wheeler speeding on the wrong side of the road hit their vehicle and drove off. They lost control of their car, which rammed into the footpath and turned turtle,” said inspector Vipin, Station House Officer (SHO) of Badshahpur police station.

An FIR has been registered under IPC sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (death by negligence).

With the help of passersby, the woman first rushed Ashish to the nearby Ekta Hospital, from where he was referred to Paras Hospital.

“The victim, however, died during treatment. The driver of the erring vehicle managed to escape from the spot, driving off immediately after hitting their car. An FIR has been registered, and we are conducting investigations to identify and nab the accused,” said the SHO.