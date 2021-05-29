Engineer arrested for ‘sending threatening messages’ to BKU leader Rakesh Tikait

Tikait, on the eve of the six-month anniversary of the farmers’ protest, had stated that the agitation will continue till 2024 if demands are not met. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

An engineer was arrested by Ghaziabad Police for allegedly sending threatening messages to Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait.

According to police, Jitendra, an MTech graduate, had threatened the leader of dire consequences earlier as well.

Tikait, on the eve of the six-month anniversary of the farmers’ protest, had stated that the agitation will continue till 2024 if demands are not met.

“We had received a complaint regarding threatening messages being sent to the farmer leader. We traced the number and other details to a Delhi resident. It appears that the accused had ideological differences which led him to send those threats. He will be sent to judicial custody and other digital evidence will be examined,” said an official from Kaushambi police station.

An FIR has been filed under IPC section 507 (criminal intimidation) and relevant sections of the IT Act against the

accused at Kaushambi police station.

According to police, the accused, in his 20s, lives in Janakpuri. He had allegedly been sending threatening messages to Tikait since April, including threats of death, in case the protest is not called off, said police.