Energy of the youth real strength of modern Delhi: Delhi’s LG on Independence Day

Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Saturday hoisted the Tricolour at Lok Niwas on the occasion of India’s 80th Independence Day in the presence of freedom fighters and their families; RWA representatives; youth icons; students, and residents of Delhi. Emphasising upon the need for seamless coordination between the Union Government, the Delhi government, municipal bodies, neighbouring states, and citizens, he said that complex challenges can be converted into enduring opportunities with better collaboration.

The cleaning of the Yamuna river, tackling air pollution, ensuring housing for all, affordable healthcare, safety and security, particularly of women and children, traffic management, and the rejuvenation of Delhi’s heritage were among the top priorities for the Capital listed by the LG in his Independence Day address.