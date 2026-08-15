Energy of the youth real strength of modern Delhi: Delhi’s LG on Independence Day

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Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Saturday hoisted the Tricolour at Lok Niwas on the occasion of India’s 80th Independence Day in the presence of freedom fighters and their families; RWA representatives; youth icons; students, and residents of Delhi. Emphasising upon the need for seamless coordination between the Union Government, the Delhi government, municipal bodies, neighbouring states, and citizens, he said that complex challenges can be converted into enduring opportunities with better collaboration.
The cleaning of the Yamuna river, tackling air pollution, ensuring housing for all, affordable healthcare, safety and security, particularly of women and children, traffic management, and the rejuvenation of Delhi’s heritage were among the top priorities for the Capital listed by the LG in his Independence Day address.
Addressing the city’s youth, Sandhu said they remain the ultimate drivers of Delhi’s future. “Their energy, creative ideas, and civic sense are the real strength of a modern Delhi,” he said. Further, he called upon citizens to keep their neighbourhoods clean, protect public spaces, and follow their fundamental duties, noting that while the government can build beautiful public spaces, only citizens can sustain them.
LG Sandhu also referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort and the PM’s vision of “Shakti Ki Saptdhara” — seven key streams of strength, spanning manufacturing, agriculture and food processing, technology and innovation, Gati Shakti, RakshaShakti, the green and blue economy, and India’s soft power. The seven streams, he said, would together power the country’s growth story in the years ahead.
All these streams, the LG underlined, were extremely relevant to Delhi as he appealed to the residents of the Capital to lead the nation in its goal of achieving Viksit Bharat by 2047.
He said that Delhi’s approach to public governance must be rooted in the Prime Minister’s resolve of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, aur Sabka Prayas. “The goal before the Capital is to build a Viksit Dilli (developed Delhi) — one that becomes a national model of excellence, safety, and civic pride,” LG Sandhu said.
Calling Delhi as his karmabhoomi (workplace), Sandhu said that for him, service to Delhi is “not merely an administrative duty but a sacred responsibility”. “I have known and worked in the city for the past 50 years,” the LG shared.
“Every district, street, and neighbourhood of Delhi tells its own story… The Capital holds immense potential, which it is the collective responsibility of the administration to convert into convenience, dignity, and well-being for every citizen,” he said.
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