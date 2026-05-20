Eye on energy conservation, Delhi govt to replace streetlights with smart LED systems

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Soon, energy-efficient smart art LED systems will help you navigate Delhi’s roads at night. The Expenditure Finance Committee (EFC), headed by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, on Wednesday approved an Rs 473 crore proposal to replace 96,000 yellow sodium street lights with advanced smart LED systems across the Capital.
According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office, the project, estimated to cost around Rs 473.24 crore, will be implemented in phases across roads maintained by the Public Works Department (PWD).
“The government has set a target to complete the transformation before Diwali so that Delhi’s major roads are fully illuminated with the new smart lighting system,” it said.
The virtual meeting, held on Wednesday, was attended by PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh and senior officials.
The project is part of an announcement made by the CM in the 2026-27 Budget, in which she proposed replacing conventional street lighting with energy-efficient smart LED systems. At present, PWD roads have nearly 45,000 old High Pressure Sodium Vapour (HPSV) lights and around 51,000 HPSV LED lights. Overall, the network includes close to 96,000 lights and 51,160 poles.
Explaining the need for the project, the CM highlighted several shortcomings in the existing system. Since there was no real-time monitoring mechanism, faulty street lights were often identified only after complaints were received, she pointed out.
“In many areas, dark spots remained unattended for long periods, affecting road visibility and public safety, particularly women’s safety. The current system also suffered from uneven lighting quality, high power consumption and light pollution due to the use of different types of fixtures,” Gupta said. She added that the proposed smart LED system would address the issues impacting the current system. Under the project, the government also plans to install 5,000 additional poles to cover future requirements and currently unlit stretches, the CM added.
Officials said that once the smart LED system is fully operational, the government expects annual electricity savings of nearly Rs 25 crore.
“Over a five-year period, the reduction in power expenditure is expected to be significant compared to the current arrangement,” said the CM.
According to officials, one of the key features of the project will be a centralised Command and Control Centre (CCC), which will enable real-time monitoring of every streetlight in the city. The CCC will detect faulty streetlights instantly, officials said. The smart LED systems can also be operated remotely, officials said.
Further, officials said that the proposed smart LED system will also allow lighting intensity to be increased or decreased by up to 90 per cent depending on requirement, improving both energy efficiency and operational management.
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