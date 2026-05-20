Eye on energy conservation, Delhi govt to replace streetlights with smart LED systems

Officials said that once the smart LED system is fully operational, the government expects annual electricity savings of nearly Rs 25 crore. (Express File Photo)

Soon, energy-efficient smart art LED systems will help you navigate Delhi’s roads at night. The Expenditure Finance Committee (EFC), headed by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, on Wednesday approved an Rs 473 crore proposal to replace 96,000 yellow sodium street lights with advanced smart LED systems across the Capital.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office, the project, estimated to cost around Rs 473.24 crore, will be implemented in phases across roads maintained by the Public Works Department (PWD).

“The government has set a target to complete the transformation before Diwali so that Delhi’s major roads are fully illuminated with the new smart lighting system,” it said.