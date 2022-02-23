Encroachment in Okhla Industrial area, HC seeks reply from L-G, Delhi Police & SDMC

The Delhi High Court Wednesday initiated a public interest litigation (PIL) on alleged illegal constructions and encroachment of public land in the Okhla Industrial area and issued notice to the Lieutenant Governor, the Commissioner of Police, South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (DSIIDC).

The division bench of Justice Manmohan and Justice Navin Chawla listed the matter for hearing on March 24. It started the case on the recommendation of the High Court’s PIL Committee which had received a letter raising grievance regarding the encroachment. The local citizens are facing the brunt due to illegal grabbing of public land and roads, the letter stated.

Though the Committee in October 2017 had called for a report from the SDMC, it received a report from DSIIDC in October 2021 informing it that Okhla Industrial Area Phase 2 was transferred to DSIIDC from SDMC after enactment of the Delhi Industrial Development Operation and Maintenance Act, 2010. But in 2014, in a meeting held under the L-G, it was decided the municipal corporations would take necessary steps for the removal of encroachments from common areas in a joint operation with the DSIIDC and Delhi Police.

“Based on the said minutes [of meeting], DSIIDC had requested SDMC on multiple occasions for taking necessary action to combat unauthorised encroachment in the said industrial area,” the court said while quoting the DSIIDC report.

The DSIIDC also told that Tekhand village, which was also referred to in the letter, falls under the purview of Okhla Phase 1 which is presently not under the control and maintenance of the DSIIDC and their office merely maintains the internal roads of Okhla Phase 3 industrial area and is not tasked with the maintenance of main roads on which DTC buses ply.