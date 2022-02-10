Encroachment of Chandni Chowk: HC summons Delhi Police Commissioner, North MCD

The court was told that photos of January 22 and January 23 – when weekend lockdown was in force in Delhi – and January 26 (Republic Day) have been placed on record to claim that an anti-encroachment drive was undertaken.

Observing that the authorities cannot surrender and abdicate their responsibilities as the same would only lead to anarchy and a complete failure of rule of law, the Delhi High Court Thursday directed the Commissioners of Delhi Police and North Delhi Municipal Corporation to remain present before the court on February 28 to explain how they propose to deal with the encroachment at Chandni Chowk.

The division bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Jasmeet Singh said that the authorities take “ad hoc actions” which do not yield the “desired result” of permanently ending the encroachment by hawkers and vendors in Chandni Chowk, which is a no-hawking, no-vending zone.

It said that orders were passed by the Supreme Court in this regard about 16 years ago, and the High Court also has been passing orders consistently, but on ground there seems to be hardly any improvement. “We cannot accept the position that the respondent authorities are helpless,” said the court, during the hearing of a petition filed by a traders’ body of Chandni Chowk.

Both Delhi Police and NDMC had filed their status reports before the court stating that action for removal of the encroachments has been taken from time to time. However, the petitioner filed photos before court showing the continuation of encroachment on pavements and walkways.

The court was told that photos of January 22 and January 23 – when weekend lockdown was in force in Delhi – and January 26 (Republic Day) have been placed on record to claim that an anti-encroachment drive was undertaken. In response, Inspector Ved Prakash, SHO PS Kotwali, told the court that photos of other dates have also been filed. However, the bench termed it a “clear endeavor” to mislead the court.

The court also said that CCTV cameras have still not been installed at Chandni Chowk despite several of its orders. A counsel representing the police submitted that 330 CCTV cameras would be installed before February 28 and a report would be filed in this regard.

On January 20, the court had said that it was “really disheartening” to see that the rejuvenation and redevelopment of Chandni Chowk area is already falling into disrepair due to the rampant encroachment by vendors and ordered the North Corporation and Delhi Police to take necessary action without any delay.