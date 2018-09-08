Encroachment cleared from over 2,000 km of roads: Supreme Court

The court also pulled up statutory authorities — MCD, DDA, SDMC and NDMC — after the monitoring committee constituted by it to monitor the anti-encroachment drive complained that it was not getting enough assistance from them. The court also pulled up statutory authorities — MCD, DDA, SDMC and NDMC — after the monitoring committee constituted by it to monitor the anti-encroachment drive complained that it was not getting enough assistance from them.

The Supreme Court Friday expressed “distress” over the extent of encroachment of roads in Delhi, after it was brought to its notice that 2,280 km of roads had been cleared of encroachment by various statutory bodies in the capital.

“Look at the extent — 2,280 km of encroachment. That’s the whole distance from Delhi to Kanyakumari,” said Justice Madan B Lokur, after perusing a report in this regard. He, along with Justice Deepak Gupta, was hearing a matter related to action against illegal construction in the capital.

Advocate A D N Rao, the amicus curiae in the case, also remarked, “Maybe we can use Ram Sethu to cross into Sri Lanka.” To which Justice Lokur replied, “That will also be encroached.”

The court also pulled up statutory authorities — MCD, DDA, SDMC and NDMC — after the monitoring committee constituted by it to monitor the anti-encroachment drive complained that it was not getting enough assistance from them. The bench directed these bodies to assist the committee and warned that any complaint will be taken seriously.

It also hit out at the Centre, saying the Special Task Force drawn up by the government for sealing unauthorised premises was “working in conflict with the monitoring committee”. The bench said, “Whenever they ask you for assistance you don’t give… You don’t tell them what you do.”

The court said in its order, “Magnitude of problem of encroachment is quite evident. It’s a matter of distress that such large encroachment were made… We expect statutory authorities to follow it up with necessary urgency…”

It also asked the Delhi government to file an affidavit on action taken against encroachment of forest land. The court will hear the matter again on September 12.

