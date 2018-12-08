Employee run over, another beaten up at Gurgaon toll plaza

Two incidents of violence were reported from Kherki Daula toll plaza in Gurgaon in a 15-hour span between Thursday evening and Friday morning.

In the first incident, a plaza employee was allegedly run over by a mini bus when he tried to stop the driver from driving on the wrong side. In the second, a woman toll operator was allegedly beaten up by two commuters when she refused to let them pass without paying toll.

Officials from Skylark, the highway operator, said the first incident took place around 7 pm Thursday evening, when 23-year-old Rakesh Kumar tried to prevent a mini bus driver from entering lane number two from the wrong side. The driver allegedly ran him over before fleeing.

“We rushed him to the government hospital, following which he was admitted to Vedic Hospital in Gurgaon. This morning, he was taken to Rewari to consult another doctor. His leg has been completely crushed,” said Rajendra Bhati, project head at Skylark.

Head constable Narender Yadav, the investigating officer, said: “The victim needs to be operated upon. We are trying to identify the vehicle and the driver.”

The second incident took place around 9.30 am Friday, in lane number seven used by vehicles travelling from Manesar towards Gurgaon.

“A woman toll operator refused to let two people in a car pass through as the tag on their car had expired. The operator insisted they pay the toll, following which the man started abusing her. His wife got out and manhandled her,” said Bhati.

Soni Kumari (21), the toll operator, said, “The man who was driving told me he had a tag. When I fed the number into the machine, it showed it had expired. I checked on another machine too, and asked them to pay the toll. But the man refused. When I insisted, he started abusing me.”

“The woman grabbed my collar. She hit me with her hands and slippers. When another girl came to help me, she slapped her too. I had to push her away to defend myself. Our duty requires us to be on the road and deal with commuters… If we do not learn to defend ourselves, we will get beaten up,” she said.

Footage captured by a CCTV camera inside the booth shows the female passenger putting her right hand through the open window of the booth and grabbing the toll operator by her collar, following which the man is also seen hitting the operator, even as other employees try to intervene.

“The operator has submitted a complaint, and we are probing the matter,” said Shamsher Singh, ACP (crime). Violence at the toll plaza is not uncommon. In September 2011, a toll attendant died after a commuter shot him. The operator had asked for the vehicle’s documentation.

In February 2017, four men had tried to abduct an assistant manager, after he refused to let them pass without paying the toll.