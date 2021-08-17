Employee kills self at Gurgaon school; wife, mother-in-law booked for ‘abetment’

A security supervisor at a private school in Gurgaon was found hanging from an iron grill in a classroom at the institution on Monday evening, with police suspecting he committed suicide. An FIR has been registered against his wife and mother in law for alleged abetment.

According to police, the incident took place at Lotus Valley School in Sector 50, and the man was identified as 28-year-old Akhilesh Kumar Patel, who hailed from Panna district in Madhya Pradesh.

“A suicide note was found in his shirt pocket,” said inspector Rahul Dev, SHO of the Sector 50 police station, adding that the note mentioned his wife and mother-in-law.

“He stated clearly in his suicide note that there is no fault of the school where he is committing suicide in the matter, and the institution is not responsible,” he said.

An FIR has been registered against the two women under IPC sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 34 (common intention) on the basis of a complaint submitted by his cousin, said police.

“The post-mortem of the deceased has been conducted. We are conducting further investigations in the matter. No arrests have been made yet,” said the SHO.

Officials from the school did not respond to calls seeking a comment.