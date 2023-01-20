Two, including former employee, held for killing gym owner in Preet Vihar

Three weeks after a gym owner was shot dead in East Delhi’s Preet Vihar, the Delhi Police said on Friday that two people, including a former employee, have been arrested in the case. The police identified the accused, who were arrested on Thursday, as Inder Vardhan Sharma, 36, and Ravi Kumar, 30.

Sharma used to work as a manager at the victim Mahendra Aggarwal’s gym before he was shunted out by the latter after a tiff between them over money, the police said.

Eyewitnesses said that two armed people entered Aggarwal’s gym at around 7.45 pm on December 30 last year and fired multiple rounds at him, before fleeing the spot. Aggarwal was taken to the nearest hospital where he was declared brought dead. After a murder case was lodged, a preliminary investigation was initiated and the police learnt that one of the accused, Inder Sharma, used to work as a manager at Aggarwal’s gym.

“It was further revealed that a dispute arose between Sharma and Aggarwal over the issue of salary and other monetary transactions,” said Special CP (Crime) Ravindra Yadav.

The police said that Sharma had roped in two other accused, Kumar and Vijay.

Earlier this month, the police received inputs that the accused were trying to leave the country through the Indo-Nepal border. A team was then sent to the area and Sharma and Kumar were nabbed, the police said. Vijay is currently absconding.

During interrogation, Sharma allegedly disclosed that he had worked at Aggarwal’s gym for a long time and had invested Rs 4.75 lakh in the latter’s business. Aggarwal was allegedly not paying Sharma’s salary despite repeated requests and also owed him money, the police said.

In 2017, when the accused demanded his salary from the deceased, Aggarwal refused, following which Sharma allegedly tried to kidnap him. “A kidnapping case was registered against Sharma at the time and this affected his mother, who later died,” police added.

This infuriated Sharma and he hatched a plan, along with Kumar and Vijay, to kill Aggarwal inside his gym, the police said. On December 30, Sharma and Kumar went inside the gym wearing face masks and fired multiple rounds at Aggarwal while Vijay waited in a car outside, the police said.