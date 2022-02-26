Eminent artistes to lose govt-allotted houses as HC refuses to interfere

The Delhi High Court Friday refused to interfere with the Centre’s decision to evict various prominent artistes from their government accommodations in the national capital, saying that no right stood conferred on them to occupy the public premises indefinitely.

The court granted them two months to “exit the premises with dignity” and restrained the authorities from taking any coercive action against them in the meantime, while dismissing the petitions of the petitioners.

“The Court bears in mind the undisputed fact that all the petitioners have remained in possession of the public premises for decades together. Neither the 1985 nor the 2008 policies guaranteed or held out any promise of the extension of the licence period beyond the maximum period prescribed. They contemplated a relaxation of the maximum tenure only in exceptional cases and where hardship was established,” said Justice Yashwant Varma in the verdict.

The allotments of Bharati Shivaji, V Jayarama Rao, Mayadhar Raut, F W Dagar, Rani Shinghal, Geetanjali Lal, KR Subanna, Devraj Dakoji, Kamalini, Bhajan Sopori, Jatin Das and Rita Ganguly stood cancelled with effect from January 1, 2021. Besides them, Kamal Sabri was in occupation of the premises allotted to late Ustad Sabri Khan. They had approached the court earlier through three different writ petitions.

The court had restrained authorities from evicting them during the pendency of the case.

In recognition of their standing of eminence and the invaluable contribution made by them for the propagation and preservation of classical art forms, the artistes were allotted the premises in question under a discretionary quota in 1987, 1989, 1990, 1996, 2001 and 2004. According to the decision of Cabinet Committee on Accommodation, they had to meet certain criteria for the allotment.

Rejecting the argument of legitimate expectation of the petitioners, the court said that even after the expiry of the original period of allotment, the petitioners were permitted to retain the premises. Further extensions were neither made nor was the continuance of the petitioners beyond July 31, 2014 validated till at least 2020, it added.

“It becomes pertinent to observe that the indecisiveness of the respondents to have taken a principled decision or to take precipitate action against the petitioners earlier and once the original period of licence had come to an end, cannot possibly lead to a legitimate expectation arising or operating in favour of the petitioners,” said the bench.

On the change in policy, the court said that the Centre has justifiably taken cognizance of the transformative change of the housing sector in the NCT. The court also said that it has not been shown any material to justify their continued retention of public premises in Delhi or that they would be unable to propagate the classical arts in any other State or city of the nation.

“While the petitioners may be artists of eminence, in order to be recognised as being eligible to be granted the benefit under the discretionary quota, it was incumbent upon them to establish that their stay in Delhi was essential for the propagation of the classical arts and their individual disciplines. This, the Court notes, the petitioners have abjectly failed to establish,” it said.