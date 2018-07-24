Eminence tag: IIT-Delhi looks abroad for faculty

Despite securing a rank of 172 in the QS ranking, IIT-D had scored zero on international students, international faculty and student-teacher ratio. Despite securing a rank of 172 in the QS ranking, IIT-D had scored zero on international students, international faculty and student-teacher ratio.

After being accorded the status of an Institute of Eminence (IoE), the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi will now focus on attracting foreign faculty and students in order to boost its world ranking.

Despite securing a rank of 172 in the QS ranking, IIT-D had scored zero on international students, international faculty and student-teacher ratio. “Our campuses are more Indian, they are not international enough. That is something we need to improve. If we need to get to the top 100, we have no choice but to recruit more

foreign faculty and students. Internationalisation of our campus is very important to us,” said IIT-D Director V Ramgopal Rao.

As part of this, IIT plans on holding joint PhD programs with universities in Australia, Taiwan and Canada, and target PhD students through fellowships and assistantships. The Institute is also in the process of setting up a foreign students’ hostel.

The Institute will also start a PhD Startup Incubator system this month, providing fellowships to those who build prototypes.

