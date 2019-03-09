Embassy guard helps police arrest man stealing phone cables

A security guard at the Slovakia embassy in Chanakyapuri helped Delhi Police arrest a man, who was digging a hole outside to steal underground telephone cables. The accused, who came in a mini tempo with associates, was arrested from Kalyanpuri a year ago on the same charges.

Police said the incident took place around 2.30 am on March 5, when the guard, Balbir Singh, was patrolling near the embassy’s entrance gate. “I saw four-five men standing at the embassy’s corner and digging a hole. They would hide whenever a PCR van or police personnel would cross the stretch,” Balbir said.

Finding their activities suspicious, Balbir informed his colleague. “We then approached the administrative officer who asked us to call police… we caught one of the accused and handed him over to the police,” Balbir said.

The accused, Govind Kumar, told police that he and his associates would pose as staffers of power distribution companies to dig and steal cables.

“They had been selling the cables to a scrap dealer in east Delhi,” police said.