Emailing officers for case updates may hamper probe: Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court said asking Delhi Police to develop a mechanism for complainants to communicate with investigating officers through email, to ascertain the status of their cases, will create problems and hamper the probe.

“Suppose we pass an order, complainants of all cases will bang on the (door of) police officers or investigating officers to provide them information of every second, which will actually hamper the investigation into the cases,” a bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice V K Rao said last week. It further said that “doing so will be interference into the investigation”.

The bench was also not inclined to give any direction to Delhi Police for creation of a website for each police station, and provide details of email ids of all officers posted there, so that complainants need not visit the station for an update.

Delhi Police advocate Satyakam also informed the court that police already has a website — http://www.delhipolice. nic.in — and that details of officers’ addresses, along with contact details like phone and fax numbers, are available in public domain. He also informed the court that every district has an e-mail id, to which a complaint can be made.

The petitioner in the case, Praveen Kumar Aggarwal, said he wished to withdraw his plea and make a representation to the Delhi Police, which was allowed by the court.

The petitioner said that investigating officers (IOs) often have to attend court sessions during the day and are available only in the evenings, which is not a convenient time for many complainants, especially women, to visit police stations.

“Websites of each police station, along with emails of officers, can facilitate transparency, access and efficiency in functioning of the Delhi Police,” the plea said.

The plea also said that international best practices promote use of information technology for enhancing direct communication between the complainant and investigating agency or officer.

