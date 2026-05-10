YouTuber Elvish Yadav gets Rs 10-crore extortion threat, sender linked to Lawrence Bishnoi gang, probe launched: Cops

Yadav and his father, according to police sources, allegedly received threatening messages on WhatsApp on May 5 (Photo: Elvish Yadav/Instagram)

An investigation has been launched after YouTuber Elvish Yadav received an extortion threat of Rs 10 crore last week, officers said on Sunday, adding that the sender allegedly claimed to be associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

In his complaint at the Sector-56 police station in Gurgaon, Yadav alleged that he had initially missed a WhatsApp call from an international number before receiving threats via text messages on WhatsApp.

Yadav and his father, according to police sources, allegedly received threatening messages on WhatsApp on May 5. The sender, who identified himself as one Randeep Malik, allegedly demanded the sum within two days and threatened to shoot the 28-year-old if the payment was not made.