Nursery, Class 1 admission processes in Delhi private schools begin today

The admission process for the entry-level classes to Delhi’s private schools will begin Thursday with schools starting to issue application forms from today.

The admission to entry-level classes – nursery, KG or Class 1 as the case may be – is usually based on the point system in most of the schools. Along with their application forms, the schools will release the admission criteria on the basis of which they will allot points to the applicants.

The criteria for admission are formulated by the schools but there are certain “discriminatory” criteria which are restrained by the Directorate of Education (DoE). These include taking into consideration parents’ educational qualifications, their food and drinking habits (vegetarianism and alcohol non-consumers), their professional fields or any kind of expertise, oral tests or interviews, or a first-come-first-get system. Most schools usually allot points to applicants based on their distance from the school, having siblings in the school or if a parent is an alumnus.

The last date for submitting the applications is December 23, and the first list of selected candidates and the waiting list will be issued by schools on January 20.

The upper age limit for admissions is four, five, and six years for nursery, KG and class I respectively as of March 31, 2023.

All schools are required to reserve 22% of their seats in entry-level classes for students in the Economically Weaker Section/Disadvantaged category and 3% for children with special needs (CWSN). The admission to the reserved categories is conducted through a centralised process of draw of lots by the DoE. A separate schedule for the categories will be released by the DoE later.