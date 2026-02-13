‘Reinforces resolve crime won’t pay’: Assets worth Rs 68 lakh seized amid crackdown on drug trafficking in Delhi

In what has been described as a blow to the “economic backbone” of drug syndicates operating in the Capital, the Delhi Police issued freezing orders against properties worth over Rs 68 lakh allegedly acquired through proceeds of narcotics trafficking in two different cases, officers said on Friday. The action has been taken by the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of the Crime Branch. A total of nine people have been arrested in both the cases.

Senior officers said that besides making arrests and seizing narcotic and psychotropic substances, the focus has increasingly shifted to identifying, attaching and freezing illegally acquired assets under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

By targeting the financial gains of alleged traffickers, officers said they aim to dismantle narcotics networks in a comprehensive manner. “The identification and freezing of assets serves as a strong deterrent and reinforces the resolve that crime will not pay,” said DCP Crime Branch Sanjeev Kumar Yadav.

In one of the cases, registered under Sections 21 and 25 of the NDPS Act at Crime Branch police station, three accused – Deepak, Vikram and Tushar – were arrested. According to the police, 320 grams of heroin, classified as a commercial quantity, was recovered from them. The seizure comprised 258 grams and 62 grams recovered during the operation. “Illegally acquired movable properties identified from the financial investigation conducted so far, it was revealed that the accused purchased and maintained assets using proceeds of drug trafficking, including a TVS Jupiter scooty worth Rs 60,000, an EcoSport car worth Rs 6 lakh and Rs 1 lakh were frozen in a bank account,” said DCP Yadav.

Police said the freezing order was issued on December 22 last year. The order with respect to the bank balance was later confirmed by the competent authority on January 14.

In another case, dated March 9, 2025, registered under Sections 22 and 25 of the NDPS Act at Crime Branch police station, six accused were arrested following substantial recoveries of psychotropic substances.

According to officers, Vikash, a resident of Narela, was arrested on March 9 last year with 6,720 capsules weighing 336 grams. Earlier, 505 Alprazolam and 664 Tramadol capsules were recovered in connection with the case. Sudhir, a resident of Gannaur in Sonipat, was arrested the same day, and at his instance 505 Alprazolam and 664 Tramadol capsules were recovered. He has one previous case against him.

Story continues below this ad

Subsequently, on April 5, 2025, Sunil Kumar Bhardwaj was arrested, and at his instance 18,000 Tramadol tablets weighing 1.8 kg and 7,400 Nitrazepam tablets were recovered, police said. Ajeet Kumar was arrested on April 8, 2025 with recoveries effected from his residence. Amber Agrahari was arrested on April 13, and Vijay Goel, a resident of Agra in Uttar Pradesh with five previous cases including four under the NDPS Act, was arrested on August 20.

A financial investigation into the second case revealed that properties allegedly acquired through narcotics proceeds included two shop units in Narela – valued at Rs 58.14 lakh, a Splendor motorcycle valued at Rs 70,000, and cash recoveries of Rs 69,500 from Ajeet Kumar and Rs 1.16 lakh from Amber Agrahari. The total value of identified assets in this case amounts to Rs 60.69 lakh.

Officers said that a freezing order for assets totalling Rs 60.69 lakh was issued on December 22 and was subsequently confirmed by the competent authority on January 14.

The police maintained that sustained enforcement, financial scrutiny and coordinated investigations would continue as part of efforts to realise the vision of a drug-free Delhi.