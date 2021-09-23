Delhi news Live Updates: Traffic police to create list of Delhi’s 100 ‘most unsafe drivers’

NDMC proposes alternative livelihood policy for bullock cart pullers, roadside ironsmiths

The NDMC House on Wednesday proposed that a policy to provide alternative livelihood for bullock cart-pullers and roadside ironsmiths be made by the Delhi government to rehabilitate them, officials said.

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation passed the proposal during the proceedings of the House. The proposal reads that plying of bullock carts creates problems and traffic issues, and cause "dirt in the city too". Also, 'Gadia lohar' or roadside ironsmiths who eke out a living by making small metal items shall also need rehabilitation, it said. (PTI)