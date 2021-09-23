Delhi news Live Updates: Traffic police to create list of Delhi’s 100 ‘most unsafe drivers’

Emphasising the work done by his government in the last four-and-a-half years, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday hit out at the previous governments in the state, accusing them of curbing freedom of religion.
Addressing a gathering after inaugurating a statue of Mihir Bhoj Singh in Greater Noida, Adityanath said: “There were no Kanwar yatras earlier and no festivals could be celebrated. Those who ruled were amongst you and not from outside. And yet no Kanwar yatra or Durga Puja was celebrated. We have laid the founding stone of the Ram Temple (in Ayodhya). Was there no government here since 1947 that it took this long for a solution? To find solutions, you need to have a strong will,” Adityanath said.
He was summoned by the enforcement agency earlier this month, with the agency saying that he was required for questioning under a Prevention of Money Laundering Act case.
ED sources said that the summons were issued to probe a case of money laundering registered against former AAP leader from Punjab Sukhpal Singh Khaira. Sources claimed that documents related to USD 1.9 lakh received by the party as funding in 2016 were found by the ED during a search operation at Khaira’s residence in March this year. AAP, however, said that the move was to intimidate AAP ahead of assembly polls in different states.
Following strong observations from the courts against the Delhi Police in a slew of Northeast Delhi riot cases, the force has created special teams to review pending investigations and guide officers to bring more scientific evidence on record.
As per a notice issued by DCP (Northeast) on September 20, the police have created ten teams that will lay special emphasis on guiding investigating officers to bring more scientific and technical evidence on record and analyse them.
This information will then be sent to the Riot Cell. This exercise will be completed by September 24 and the teams have been asked to do “their best to ensure that this exercise is conducted in a result-oriented manner and completed within the given time frame”.
The NDMC House on Wednesday proposed that a policy to provide alternative livelihood for bullock cart-pullers and roadside ironsmiths be made by the Delhi government to rehabilitate them, officials said.
The North Delhi Municipal Corporation passed the proposal during the proceedings of the House. The proposal reads that plying of bullock carts creates problems and traffic issues, and cause "dirt in the city too". Also, 'Gadia lohar' or roadside ironsmiths who eke out a living by making small metal items shall also need rehabilitation, it said. (PTI)
The Delhi Police has busted an IPL gambling racket and arrested five men from Badarpur in the southeastern parts of the national capital, officials said on Wednesday.
The accused were identified as Akash (30), Ahsan (30) and Sunit Kumar Sinha (37), all residents of Badarpur, Mukesh (42), a resident of Vinod Nagar, and Mohammad Shahjad (32), a resident of Amroha district in Uttar Pradesh, they added. On Monday, information was received about gambling going on in a flat at Molarband Extension, Badarpur.
A raid was conducted and five persons were found gambling on IPL matches. All five were arrested, a senior police officer said. (PTI)
President Ram Nath Kovind Wednesday approved the appointment of Professor Yogesh Singh as the new Vice Chancellor of Delhi University (DU), while Professor Neelima Gupta was appointed the V-C of Dr Hari Singh Gour Vishwavidyalaya in Madhya Pradesh.
Yogesh Singh is currently the Vice-Chancellor of the Delhi Technological University (DTU). “DU is a different ball game altogether. It’s a very old and important seat of learning. We will take all necessary steps which are required for the growth and development of the institution and focus on the interest of DU,” he told The Indian Express. Read the full report here.
A ‘senior’ Hindu Sena member who dropped out of college, a nursing staffer who lost his job during the lockdown, an autorickshaw driver and two factory workers — these are the five men who vandalised MP Asaddudin Owaisi’s house at Delhi’s Ashoka Road on Tuesday, and were subsequently arrested.
In a Facebook live video shot on Tuesday evening, one of the men, Lalit Kumar (25), can be seen claiming he is the head of Hindu Sena’s Delhi wing and calling Owaisi a “jihadi”. “Main Asad Owaisi jihadi ke paas aaya hoon usko sabak sikhane (I have come to teach the jihadi Asad Owaisi a lesson)… Jai Shi Ram,” he says. Two men can be seen breaking the nameplate with axes, while others are seen hurling stones — and an axe — at the house. Read the full report here.